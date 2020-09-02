FCT appoints new Diaspora Focal point officer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has appointed its premier Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO), Mrs. Sarah David Areo.

This was made known on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Office of the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Receiving Mrs Areo, the elated Chairman expressed her optimism that more projects will be implemented and developed now that the Abuja-born Nigerians, living in the diaspora, have a State unit which they can identify with.

Dabiri-Erewa urged the newly appointed Diaspora focal point officer to relate with others from the states in order to exchange ideas for national development.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi while congratulating the just appointed DFPO for the FCT, charged her to utilise every opportunity to familiarise with the Abuja indigenes living abroad and urge them to be good Ambassadors.

He also advised Areo to implore Abuja residents abroad to be responsible citizens, as well as, encourage them to give back, in whatever capacity, back home.

He stressed that in order to function properly in her office, she should have an Information Management System to create a database of every Abuja native living abroad, identify with them via virtual meetings and discuss areas which they could key into.

Responding, Areo thanked the Chairman of NiDCOM for her warm welcome and pledged to do her best in her capacity as the new Diaspora Focal Point Officer for Abuja.

Before her appointment, she is the Deputy Director, Admin. & Finance, Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, as well as other Departments and Agencies in the FCTA.

With her appointment, NIDCOM, who inaugurated the officers in Abuja on Feb. 4, 2020, now has 28 States Diaspora Focal Point Officers in the country.

