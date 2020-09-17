FBNQuest spotlights private equity as a viable alternative asset class

Kindly Share This Story:

Shares views on the economy and financial markets.

FBNQuest Funds Limited, the alternative investments subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is raising awareness on the opportunity of private equity for portfolio enhancement, in addition to the use of traditional investing assets.

This was one of the key messages delivered at a virtual interactive session with financial journalists focusing on the alternative investments/private equity business, the financial markets, and the broader economy.

Ijeoma Agboti, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Funds Limited spoke of the organisation’s focus on developing a broad platform that will provide diversification and return-enhancing products for clients through various alternative asset classes.

She stated “Since we were established in 2003, FBNQuest Funds Limited has deployed in excess of N20 billion in over 70 companies and assets across various portfolios, and we have continued to partner with our portfolio companies to deliver growth, capital and provide value-creation support”.

“We believe in working closely with our clients to deliver solutions that fall within their specific risk tolerance boundaries and meet their overall portfolio objectives.”

On the financial markets and the economy, the FBNQuest research team shared their views on the outlook for the Nigerian economy and public markets. Overall, analysts projected a moderate economic recovery in 2021 for Nigeria as influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also pointed to the undervaluation of several banking and telecom companies as attractive investment opportunities for stock market investors.

“Information drives an investor’s ability to read and monitor the market. We think our research capability sets us apart in the Nigerian market and underpins our value approach to investing in private and public companies. We are delighted to share our views and add value to the socio-economic discourse’’. stated Tunde Abidoye, Head of Equity Research at FBNQuest.

FBNQuest has been recognized for outstanding transactions delivered, receiving the award for Deal of the Year – Africa – Restructuring, the firm also received three Awards from EMEA Finance for the Best African Sukuk for the FGN ₦100bn Sukuk, Best Local Investment Bank (Nigeria) and Best Asset Manager; as well as the FMDQ Gold Award for Most Innovative Registration Member.

