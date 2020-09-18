Breaking News
Translate

Faloye recants, meets Yusuf-Ogunleye

On 5:49 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Faloye and Ogunleye

 

In a dramatic twist, a man Oladele Faloye, fondly known as Sixteen’, who alleged the Ondo State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Saka Yusuf- Ogunleye,
has recanted.

At a political rally in Oba Ile, Akure North local , Faloye told a bewildered crowd of party loyalists and supporters of the All Progressives Congress that everything he said about the commissioner were all lies to tarnish his image. ‘They were all political gimmicks’, he said.

READ ALSOPolice nab 3 over alleged armed robbery, fraud, car theft in Niger

Faloye had earlier accused the commissioner of writing the results of the last local government election that he believed was won by a councillorship candidate of a particular party.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!