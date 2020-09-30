Falana is your lawyer, invite Falz his son for protest instead of Burna Boy, Nigerians tell Sowore

By David Royal

After inviting Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy to join the #RevolutionNow protest on October 1st, Nigerians have called out on Omoyele Sowore to invite Falz who is the son of his lawyer, Femi Falana instead of Burna Boy.

Sowore had on Tuesday in a Tweet said Burna Boy is usually compared to legendary musician and revolutionary, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

According to Sowore, even the foreign media celebrate and compare Burna to Fela, but he is yet to lead any protest.

He wrote “Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow”

Burna Boy who rejected the invitation said that “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly, I don’t trust any of you. ”

In further response, the former presidential candidate Sowore said: “I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti , as a student’s leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela.”

Reacting to the comments by both figures, some Nigerians urged Sowore to invite Falz who is a more Fela-figure than Burna Boy to protest with him.

@tony_divine81 wrote on Twitter “Femi Falana is your lawyer and he has a son that calls himself Falz, who is also a musician as Burna. Why are you not calling him out to join you in your national charade? Besides, why are you begging people to join you if you are on the right course”

@Amuaee “You’re not fighting for Sowore, d guy is bloody comfortable. You should fight for d millions of Nigerians who enjoyed ur music, yet have no access to basic of life. Also coming out openly to discard ds protest is giving d govt upper hand”

@mr_sobowale “Tuface later led the #votenotfight campaign. Falz created a platform where he exposed aspiring presidential aspirants for the stock they were made of and raised awareness on the need to vote right. You think filling Fela’s shoes is about smoking weed alone?”

@YorubaBoy_ “Falz is more of a Fela than Burn boy. you can’t even argue that!”