Breaking News
Translate

Falana drags FG, Kano to African Commission over death sentence on singer 

On 5:51 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Falana advocates online filing of court processes in ECOWAS Court
Femi Falana

…As commission acknowledges petition

Human Rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, Gambia, over the death sentence on Kano singer Sharif Yahya Sharif.

Falana, in the petition dated September 8, 2020, sought from the Commission to exercise its mandates and authority under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and pursuant to the commission’s order 100(1) of the commission’s Rules of Procedure, 2020.

Recall that on August 10, 2020, the Upper Sharia Court sitting in Kano, Kano State convicted Sharif Yahaya Sharif of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, PBUH, and sentenced him to death by hanging contrary.

The petition, reads in part: “Our communication details multiple violations of his right to life and fair trial rights guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and resolutions on moratorium on executions adopted by both the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.

READ ALSO: SERAP asks Court of Appeal to order release of asset declarations of Buhari, Osinbajo, others

“Despite their obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other international treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, the Nigerian authorities continue to violate the fair trial and other rights of the petitioner. The request for a certified true copy of the judgment of the Court was also not granted on time.

“An appeal at the Kano State High Court against the conviction and death sentence imposed on the petitioner has been filed, but we submit that the petitioner will not enjoy a fair hearing, as he continues to face imminent execution by hanging,” Falana stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!