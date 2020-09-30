Examination: Delta government acquires electronic marking machines 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has acquired and installed some Optical Marks Readers, OMR machines as part of its effort to strengthen its examination department and to ensure faster marking of examination scripts as well as deliver results on record time.

Inspecting the commencement of the marking of the just conducted Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE with the use of the OMR machines in Asaba, the Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah said the initiative was aimed at reducing human errors and the time spent in marking of examination scripts.

Ukah noted that with the increase in the population of students in the state, there was a need to devise modern means of carrying out marking of the Basic Education Certificate Examination and the Cognitive Placement Examination as well as promotional examination.

Underscoring the importance of the Examinations Department of his ministry, he disclosed that a solar system to boost power supply have been installed in the department.

He said in no distant time from now, the ministry would commission an Educational Management Information System that would help in the gathering and documentation of data, expressing satisfaction with the effectiveness of the OMR machines.

Ukah assured that the state would sustain the initiative. Earlier, the System Analyst, Mr Uzoma Nwosu, explained that each OMR machine has the capacity to scan 12,000 A5 papers per hour, adding that it could also scan 8,000 A4 papers in one hour.

He said that in a perfect situation, the three OMR machines would be able to scan and mark the 214,000 sheets of the recently conducted BECE in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state in a maximum of six hours.

In her remarks, the Director of Examinations, Kehinde Oderowho, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah for the initiative, saying that it had made their work much easier and error-free.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: