Ex-Eagles star, Peter Utaka shines in Japan

Former Nigeria international Peter Utaka got a brace as Kyoto Sanga silenced Tochigi SC 3-2 in Wednesday’s Japanese J2 League encounter.

Having played out a 0-0 draw at Ventforet Kofu, Noritada Saneyoshi’s team stepped up their game to secure their ninth victory of the 2019-20 season. After a goalless outcome in the first 30 minutes of the encounter, the visitors took the initiative a minute later thanks to Takahiro Akimoto, who fired past Tomoya Wakahara.

Two minutes before the half-time break, Utaka – who went into the game having failed to score inhis last two outings – leveled matters after capitalising on a horrendous mistake from Kazuaki Tasaka’s side.

Both teams approached the last 45 minutes cautiously, and when it looked like the game at the Sanga Stadium would end on a no winner, no vanquished note, Shimpei Fukuoka put the hosts ahead in the 76th minute – beating goalkeeper Shuhei Kawata from close range. 

Four minutes later, Utaka completed his double to seal the win for his team to render Yasutaka Yanagi’s 90th-minute effort a mere consolation.

After putting up a matching-winning performance, Utaka was replaced by Brazil’s Juninho with three minutes left to play.

