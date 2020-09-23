Breaking News
Ethiopian parliament to proceed with elections

The Ethiopian parliament has passed a resolution allowing for the country’s postponed general election to be held within the span of a year.

The new Ethiopian year began on 11 September so the elections will be held before September next year.

Parliament passed the resolution during an extraordinary session on Tuesday. One MP voted against the resolution and eight abstained, according to the Ethiopian News Agency.

The country had postponed the elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The northern region of Tigray went ahead to hold elections that were deemed “null and void” by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal government.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) won over 98% of the vote in the regional elections.

Its leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, termed the election as “historic” and a determination of the fate of the region.

He said Tigray was enjoying some calm for standing its ground and holding the election.

