Ethiopia charges opposition figures with terrorism

The charges were laid in connection with a wave of ethnic unrest which followed the killing of popular Oromo singer Hachalu Hundessa, leaving more than 150 people dead in late June.

The country’s attorney general said the group would appear in court on Monday.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of locking up those who oppose his government.

Jawar Mohammed – a media mogul turned opposition politician with a huge following among young people in Oromo – was among those charged. He was arrested in July as security forces cracked down. His lawyer dismissed the charges announced on Saturday as baseless.

A former ally of Mr Abiy, Mr Jawar has criticised the Nobel Prize winner for not having done enough to address the long-felt grievances of the Oromo people, the group which they both belong to.