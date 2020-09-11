Ethiopia bans fireworks in new year celebrations

Kindly Share This Story:

Police in Ethiopia have banned fireworks during Friday’s New Year’s celebrations citing a terror threat, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting has reported.

The police spokesperson said they had intelligence that some individuals were planning to carry out an attack under the cover of fireworks.

Police had seized a grenade, four pistols, and arrested 180 suspects in the capital, Addis Ababa, according to the spokesperson Markos Tadese who is quoted by Fana.

Ethiopians are celebrating the beginning of the year 2013 on Friday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his new year’s eve address said Ethiopians were hopeful for a better year.

