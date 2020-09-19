Electorate, observer commend conduct of election in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Electorate and observer at Ugboko Ward 5, Unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo, agree that the conduct of the state governorship election is peaceful.

Some of the electorate who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Saturday, said that the conduct was well organised.

They also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols during the electoral process.

Mr Benson Ibizugbe said that he was impressed that the process was going on peacefully and violence-free.

Ibizugbe said ”INEC did a good job by conducting a peaceful election here.

“There has not been issues of faulty equipment and they provided face masks for voters who don’t have to make them eligible to vote”.

An INEC observer, Ada Opkara, from Smile Africa, said that the voting process was seamless and commended the people of Ugboko ward for their peaceful conduct.

“I resumed here at 7: 18 a.m. before the INEC staff resumed activities, from that time till now, about three hours later, everywhere is calm.

“The electorate are cooperative and they are obeying the rules of COVID-19 and INEC officials,” he said.

She expressed optimism that the peaceful atmosphere at the polling unit would continue throughout the voting process going by the presence of security personnel.

Another electorate, Mr Monday Erhabor, said that he was happy that there was no violence at the voting centre.

“Everywhere is calm and peaceful, there is no violence, the security is tight and we are sure of a free and fair process”.(NAN)

