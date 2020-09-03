EFCC detains woman over N3m Job scam

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Hajiya Hadiza Umar Abubakar for defrauding a job seeker, Nuraddeen Abubakar, of N3,000,000 with a promise to secure employment for him with the commission.

According to a statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, the woman was arrested at the branch of a new generation bank, as she sent her son to make a transaction unaware that the anti-graft agency had place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all her accounts.

The spokesman said that with the detention of her son at the bank premises, the real suspect showed up and was promptly taken in by EFCC operatives who had arrived the premises of the bank in time to await her arrival.

Oyewale said: “The suspect had charged her victim a whopping N6 million, which she claimed would enable her to secure a job for him in the EFCC. A part-payment of N3 million was made into the suspect’s account by the victim on October 29, 2019, while the balance was to be paid after the victim had received his employment letter, which she promised to deliver two weeks from the date of first payment with November 7, 2019, as the due date.”

In his petition to the EFCC, the victim, who revealed that he came in contact with the suspect, through her son, stated that he had not received the promised EFCC Employment Letter from the suspect, nine months after making the part payment to her.

The commission indicated that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

