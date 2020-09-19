Vanguard Logo

#EdoDecides2020: PDP alleges invasion of Urhonigbe by thugs

By Gabriel Enogholase

Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the “lions and tigers have invaded Urhonigbe North and Southwards.”

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Chris Nehikhare in Benin yesterday said, “They came in a commando-style seating on top vehicle bonnets armed with-sized shotguns shooting into the air. They scared away voters and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, staff and seriously injured many.

“They collected the ballot boxes and are at this minute thumb printing at a police station. The police are actively supporting this invasion, snatch and grab operation.

“We call on the IG of police to call his men to order and INEC to seriously consider the result that will be declared from these two wards in Orhionmwon Local government.”

