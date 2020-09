Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire

ELECTION is peaceful at Ologbotsere Primary School with huge turnout where there are 23 polling units at Ikpoa/Okha with voters conducting themselves well even as a collation of results commencing.

There are no skirmishes as at the time of filing this report. A policewoman who spoke to Vanguard said she was scared initially when she saw the huge crowd but was happy by the voters’ conduct.

Vanguard

