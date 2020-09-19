EdoDecides: Checking Ize-Iyamu, Obaseki’s words after casting their votes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

As Edo State gubernatorial election is ongoing, the candidates of the major political parties, APC and PDP, spoke to journalists about the exercise.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu displayed happiness and opined that “The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they gave out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches, so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing.”

However, Godwin Obaseki, on the other hand, expressed disappointment, noting that he “Expected that INEC would have prepared better for this election.

“I waited for one and half hours in the queue before exercising my franchise; it’s a bit disappointing.

“Given that this is a sole day election, I expected better planning for this election. Card readers were very slow and that’s the situation everywhere.”

