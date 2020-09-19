Edo Poll: Leave Edo now, Police order Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

…Rivers gov, PDP raise alarm over harassment

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Wike of Rivers State last night expressed shock that Inspector General of Police, Adamu, asked him to leave Edo State while such action was not taken against other APC governors who are also in the state for today’s election.

He said that the Police boss asked him on phone what he was doing in Edo. The governor said that he replied him that he was in the state to monitor the election as head of his party’s team in the Edo election.

“The IG then said I must leave immediately. I asked why? Governor of Kano is here and Governor of Imo State is here. Why should I be the only one to leave. I have never seen a thing like that. Shortly after policemen laid siege to my hotel in Benin. This is terrible,” Wike said, adding that he would remain in Benin city to monitor the election.

Wike said this on Channels Televion last night.

Shortly before Wike’s alarm, PDP party chairman Uche Secondus told the press that the police were intimidating and harassing PDP governors in Edo while their APC counterparts were freely moving about in the state.

The Rivers State Government in a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, said its attention has been drawn “to a worrisome report that the Hotel where Governor, Nyesom Wike is staying in Benin City is presently under siege by over 300 policemen.”

The statement further alleged that, “What is more disturbing is that the policemen led by Police Deputy Inspector General, Leye Oyebanji, have also been very audible with threats that he should leave Edo State.

“We place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19th 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

This is a legitimate, constitutionally recognized appointment in the electoral rules, guidelines and processes of our country that confers on him, the democratic authority to be in Edo to spearhead campaign and lend support to the Governorship candidate of his party. “Governor Wike has not committed any crime to warrant this intimidation and we want to state categorically that the siege on his hotel is totally unlawful, illegitimate and provocative.

“This is more so, placed against the backdrop that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who equally occupies same position in the All Progressives Congress, APC and indeed his counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are all in Benin, Edo State, carrying out same assignment for the APC. “They are moving about freely, without any siege on their locations or molestation, threats, harassments and intimidation. We hereby put the Nigerian Government and International Community on notice that the life of Governor Wike is in danger and under serious threat.

“Rivers People will hold the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu personally responsible if any thing happens to the life of our Governor. “We also appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to uphold the tenets of democracy by making good his pledge of ensuring a free, fair, credible and transp

