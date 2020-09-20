Edo poll: INEC’s neutrality, sign of new order ― CUPP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been commended for being neutral in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State.

The spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who made the commendation in a press statement, made available to Vanguard Sunday, also reasoned that the electoral umpire’s neutrality is a promising sign of a new decent electoral order.

“CUPP hails INEC’s neutrality as a promising sign for a new decent electoral order. We also commend INEC staff, who resisted pressure to swap results”, Ugochinyere said.

While describing Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory as “a triumph of peoples power, historic and rise of a new order and citizens power to end electoral rascality”, CUPP also said that Edo people have cracked the All Progressive Congress, APC, political hegemony like biscuits.

ALSO READ:

“Edo people have shown Nigerian voters how to stand up against politics of mandate robbery.CUPP declares Governor Nyesom Wike, a dependable and courageous democratic fighter for mobilising lovers of democracy to defend democracy in Edo State”, Ugochinyere said.

The group further reasoned that the Edo gubernatorial poll was a hard-earned victory, considering the tension that enveloped the nation’s political space ahead of the electoral contest.

“Opposition political parties view Obaseki’s victory and re-election for the second term as a triumph of people’s ultimate power to freely elect their leaders without any coercion. The people of Edo State, with the massive support given to Governor Obaseki, have spoken with a loud voice that they will no longer tolerate electoral rascality from people within and outside the state, no matter how highly-placed”, CUPP said.

On what Edo people have taught Nigerians, Ugochinyere said: “They have, also with their action, shown Nigerian voters how to stand up against political bandits, who were unleashed on the state, for the sole purpose of subverting people’s will as it happened various states.

“Opposition political parties also wish to put on record the exceptional courage displayed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, in ensuring that the people’s will prevailed in Edo State.

“We salute this dependable and courageous democratic fighter for standing firm as a defender of the sanctity of the people’s ballot.”

In rejoicing with Governor Obaseki, CUPP also urged him not to renege on the electoral promises that endeared him to the people of the state, even as they advised that he must reciprocate the people’s gesture by delivering good governance.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: