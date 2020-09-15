Edo Poll: INEC says ready for free, fair and credible election

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the Sept.19, Governorship Election in Edo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday said it was ready for the poll, pledging to ensure free, fair and credible election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Johnson Sinikiem, stated this at a stakeholders’meeting in Benin, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, observer groups, traditional institution, representatives of the participating 14 political parties, governorship candidates, religious leaders and the media.

In an address at the meeting, Sinikiem said the meeting, being the last in the series ahead of the election, was to discuss finishing touches to all areas of the preparations and other issues.

He, therefore, intimated the gathering of some activities the Edo INEC had carried out, preparatory to the election.

“We monitored the primaries of the 15 political parties, out of which 14 submitted the names of candidates to the commission by the expiration of the deadline,” he explained.

He said: “We have received all non-sensitive materials, and have trained the various categories of staff for the election.

“We have given out Voters’ register to the 14 political parties as mandated in Section 20 of the 2010 Electoral Act, as Amended.

“We have configured our Smart Card Readers and have sent them to electoral officers.

The REC also disclosed that the commission had entered into agreements with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Maritime Union, that are to provide vehicles and boats in four operations.

“We have received personal protective equipment for our personnel and Adhoc staff for COVID -19.

“With barely 5 days to the election, please permit me to say that we are ready for the election.

“We are just waiting for the receipt if sensitive materials this week, and then the election goes on as scheduled.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: