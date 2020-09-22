Edo people have proven themselves worthy of emulation — Bello-Osagie

Kindly Share This Story:

BENIN CITY—A social commentator and businessman, Tajudeen Osagie, has commended the people of Edo State for a peaceful election, devoid of violence.

According to him, “The good people of Edo State have acquitted themselves well in the discharge of their civic duties and have also proven themselves to be worthy of emulation by other states.”

He lauded the role played by the Oba of Benin, noting “The Oba’s intervention and call for peace between the two leading candidates of APC and PDP led to a dousing of tension in the polity.”

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a free and fair election in the state.

He said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the President’s clear directive to the electoral body, INEC, and relevant security agencies to ensure a hitch-free poll.”

He appealed to the President to pass the pending Electorate Act into law.

According to him, “This would further entrench and imbibe the tenets of democracy in the polity and ensure a long and enduring legacy for the president.”

Congratulating the winner of the election and current Governor Godwin Obaseki for a hard-fought victory, he enjoined him to extend a hand of fellowship to his main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

