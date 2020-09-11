Edo Muslims back Obaseki, Shaibu’s re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

The Muslim community under the auspices of Edo Muslims for Peace and Unity have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The Muslims body made their stand after a meeting of stakeholders in Auchi, in Edo North district of the state.

A statement signed by the duo of Usman Abbas and Zakawanu Egele, President and Secretary of the group, said that it took the position after a critical assessment of the candidates vying for the governorship position in the state

“We, as an Ummah, having critically assessed both candidates for the 2020 election in Edo State, have found explicitly the religious qualities needed of leadership in the governance of Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu’s administration,” the group said.

Abbas and Egele said that they based their assessment on some areas of governance with welfare and education on the front burner.

On welfare, the group said, the Obaseki administration scored major points by “priotising the welfare of aged people through prompt payment of pensioners’ allowance, which was ignored in the past.

On Education, it said the administration transformed the sector by reviving Islamic and Arabic education in the state and also employed Islamic and Arabic teachers.

The Muslim body also scored the administration high by displaying the secularity of the state by “reviewed, modified and refurbished the Edo State Muslim Welfare Board into a more sound and modernized department, renovation of mosques and sponsorship of Quranic competition.

