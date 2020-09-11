Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Edo Muslims back Obaseki, Shaibu’s re-election

On 4:35 amIn Edo Decidesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo 2020:  My loyalty to Obaseki sacrosanct, says Shaibu
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State (left) and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

The Muslim community under the auspices of Edo Muslims for Peace and Unity have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The Muslims body made their stand after a meeting of stakeholders in Auchi, in Edo North district of the state.

A statement signed by the duo of Usman Abbas and Zakawanu Egele, President and  Secretary of the group, said that it took the position after a  critical assessment of the candidates vying for the governorship position in the state

“We, as an Ummah, having critically assessed both candidates for the 2020 election in  Edo State, have found explicitly the religious qualities needed of leadership in the governance of Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu’s administration,” the group said.
Abbas and Egele said that they based their assessment on some areas of governance with welfare and education on the front burner.

ALSO READ: Edo 2020: NYSC members need protection because of politicians desperation ― Oba of Benin

On welfare, the group said, the Obaseki administration scored major points by “priotising  the welfare of aged people through prompt payment of pensioners’ allowance, which was ignored in the past.

On Education, it said the administration transformed the sector by reviving  Islamic and Arabic education in the state and also employed  Islamic and Arabic teachers.

The Muslim body also scored the administration high by displaying the secularity of the state by “reviewed, modified and refurbished the Edo State Muslim Welfare Board into a more sound and modernized department, renovation of mosques and sponsorship of Quranic competition.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!