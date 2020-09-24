Edo Group lauds Obaseki’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

The HeartBeat Professional Association (HPA), a social- cultural group of Edo Young Professionals has lauded the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

The group in a congratulatory massage jointly signed by its president, Vice President and Secretary respectively Mr. Ikpmonwosa Egharevba, Mr. Uyiekpen Asuen and Engr Osagie Otokhagua said the re-election of Governor Obaseki is a testimony of the level of confidence bestowed on him by the people of Edo State.

The statement read “your giant developmental strides, building of sustainable institutions, a profound sense of engagement with the people and dedication to service and the overall wellbeing of Edo people was reflected in the results of the just concluded election.

“Your focused leadership has been exemplary, especially as they relate to the prosperity and progress of our people.

“We have followed the activities of Governor Godwin Obaseki keenly as a group and are quite confident that he will do even more in his second term of office. It is our hope that your job creation and infrastructural development efforts will be sustained.

‘’ Governor Obaseki during his campaigns demonstrated that a greater Edo is possible, and we affirmed our support as a group to extend to the Edo government our professional expertise from various field in other to make Edo State great again’’.

