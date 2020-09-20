Edo Election: Results from 17 LGs yet to reach state hqtrs— INEC

Kindly Share This Story:

Benin— The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said the delay in the receipt of collated results of the governorship election from local government areas in Edo State has delayed the collation at the state level.

INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, said this on Sunday morning in Benin.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the INEC Commissioner in charge of Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers, is the commissioner overseeing the Edo election.

Addressing newsmen and party agents at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Benin, she said that results were still being expected from the 18 local government areas of the state.

ALSO READ:

She said: “This is to inform you all that we are still waiting for results from the local government areas.

“I am sorry we have to wait before we start collation. Only one local government has arrived in the centre.

“We are going to wait until, at least, results from seven local government areas arrive in the centre before we start.

“We do not want anybody to cast aspersions on us. So we are going to wait.”

Edo State has 18 local governments: Akoko-Edo, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Etsako West, Owan West, Esan North-East, Esan Central, Esan South-East, Ovia South-West, Ovia North-East, Igueben, Egor, Uhunmwonde, Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Orhionmwon, Ovia South-West and Ikpoba-Okha.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: