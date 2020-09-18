Edo Election: NSCDC sets for action, deploys 13, 311 personnel for security operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says no fewer than 13, 311 of its personnel from across 10 states were deployed to Edo for Saturday governorship election.

Deputy Commandant General (DCG), Madu Kelechi, in charge of operations disclosed this in Benin on Friday while briefing newsmen on the corps preparedness for the Edo election.

Madu said that of the figure, about 7,331 personnel would be fully involved in the election while the others would be posted to protect critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

He explained that the core mandate of the NSCDC was disaster management and the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

He added that the corps could not afford to leave the critical national assets in the state vulnerable to saboteurs because of the election, hence the deployment of some personnel to man the assets.

The DCG further disclosed that the corps would be working in synergy with the police as the lead security agency for the election as well as other sister security agencies.

He maintained that the corps was prepared, adding that after the preparation, some personnel like those from the counter-terrorism and the intelligence units were deployed upfront for the election.

He also said that the personnel deployed have been trained at the corps headquarters in Abuja as well as by the NCDC on what to do as the election would be conducted in line with the COVID-19 principles.

He further said that the corps had sensitised the personnel on behaviour as well as how to handle situation especially vote-buying.

Madu listed the states from which the personnel were drawn from to include Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi, Imo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Ekiti.

