Edo election may likely be the best election in Nigeria history ― Wike

By Rasheed Sobowale

The governor of Rivers State and the Edo Guber Election Campaign Council Chairman, Nyesom Wike, has said considering the voting process and methodology employed in Edo State 2020 Guber election, the poll may likely be the best in the history of Nigeria.

Wike through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, via his twitter handle and Facebook page posted; “there was minimal violence recorded because of the proactive measures deployed by the security agencies”.

“This may likely be the best election ever conducted in the history of Nigeria. But they must allow the process to continue to the end. Otherwise, they will destroy it.

“If it is APC that has won, let it be so. If it is PDP that has won, let it also be so. But I must tell that we are happy with what we have got.”

According to him; “there was need for both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the remaining stages.

“Like I have said before, election is not only about voting, the votes should be counted, then you proceed to collation stages; ward, local and state government levels. The collation stage is the critical period.

“So, I urge both INEC and security agencies to protect all the collation centres. When that is done, everybody who has voted will be happy to see that their will has prevailed,” he said.

The governor said when an electoral process is transparent with less violence and disenfranchisement, every participating political party will gladly accept its outcome.

“We have field report of results of over 2,000 polling units. It shows clearly that PDP is leading.

“I want to commend INEC so far. They have made sure that people voted in their various polling units.

“I want to also commend the security agencies so far, for also making sure that there were no much violence,” he added.

