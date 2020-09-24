Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Edo Election: I’m not down, says Oshiomhole

On 7:15 amIn Edo electionsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Adams Oshiomhole
Comrade Adams Oshimhole

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he was not down, contrary to what many would be thinking in the aftermath of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s victory in the September 19 governorship election.

He also said life is not always about winning in a video recorded in a gym, after he had done some exercises.

Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, speaking for the first time about the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s defeat by PDP’s Governor Godwin Obaseki, thanked Edo people for taking out time to vote

ALSO READ: PDP attributes Obaseki’s re-election to steadfastness, dedication of Edo people

Oshiomhole said: “You work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your effort.

“I feel good, thank God. I feel healthy, thank God. I feel strong. Thank God. In life, you win some, you lose some, but life goes on.

“A lot of people will be thinking now ‘Oh, Comrade is down’. But I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.

“I thank Edo people for all they did. Young ladies carried babies on their back; elderly women struggling to see my small face.

“And on Election Day, I was moved to tears when I saw women of 70, 75 sitting down because the card reader is not working; and they are not frustrated.

“It inspired me that if at their age you don’t give up, why should I give up? I ask our people to have faith in our country.

“I have only one passport. I am not about to apply for another. This is our country, we must make it great.

“We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it no matter the outcome of an election or a particular edition of a process. Have faith in God and have faith in our country,” Adams Oshiomhole added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!