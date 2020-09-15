Edo Election: 450 policemen deployed from Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

A total of 450 policemen from the Enugu State command were part of the 31,000 police officers being deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for the Edo State governorship election on Saturday.

The Enugu command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP, in a statement, confirmed the deployment, saying that it was in compliance to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, directive on the maximum deployment of personnel of the Force to Edo State for a hitch-free Governorship Election.

The detachment was made up of 13 senior officers, 231 inspectors and 206 rank and file.

Addressing them shortly before their departure, the commissioner of police, Ahmad AbdurRahman, warned them “to totally comply with the IGP’s directive of working in line with standard best practices” and “strictly adhere to approved codes of conducts and rules of engagement before, during and after the election”.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Department of Operations, Ahmed Garba, he warned the personnel that anything short of conducting themselves in the most professional and acceptable manner as well as being good ambassadors of the Command and Force at large in the performance of the duty, would not be tolerated, saying that any of them found wanting would be severely punished.

