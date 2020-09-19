Edo Decides: Sorting, counting of votes start

Kindly Share This Story:

Sorting and counting of votes in the Edo governorship election have begun in parts of Edo Central Senatorial District. Some other parts in the state have concluded voting.

At Central Primary School, Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Ward 6, units 1 to 5, counting had been concluded in some units and results have been declared.

At Central Primary school, Emu, Esan South East Local Government Area, Ward 5, sorting and counting were ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Similar situation was observed at Ward 2 Unit 8, Ikeken in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

The process was generally peaceful in all the wards visited.

NAN

Vanguard

