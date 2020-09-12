Edo 2020: Why ADC’s Mabel Oboh missed TV debate

Kindly Share This Story:

Mabel Oboh, the African Democratic Congress, ADC’s candidate for Edo State governorship elections holding September 19, was absent at a public policy debate hosted by Channels TV, on Friday, because she was indisposed, with her medical team ordering a bed rest.

A statement by her spokesman, John Anyaibe, noted that Oboh, who had all the while been advocating a public debate and stating that elections should be won through policies and not warring, regretted her inability to be at the debate to articulate her manifesto before the Edo people.

According to Anyaibe, “Mabel Oboh iş indisposed and currently hospitalized. Consequently, she was not present at the much-anticipated public policy debate organised by Channels TV yesterday, September 11.

“Mabel Oboh regrets, deeply, not being available for the debate as a lot of Edo citizens had looked forward to seeing her articulate her manifesto and policy positions before the Edo people.

“She remains a democrat, who believes in people-power and will continue to push for the liberation of the Edo people.

“As we speak, her running-mate, Rueben Edokpayi and her campaign DG are currently on the campaign trail gaining extensive support from the Edo people.

“Meanwhile, her medical team has asked her to take bed rest in order to recuperate well enough to get back on the campaign trail.

“However, I can assure you that there is no cause for alarm.”

The only woman in the race, Oboh’s campaign for Osadebeh House received a major boost recently when the Oba of Benin hosted her at the palace and gave her his blessings.

Running on a campaign of transformation, Oboh had promised to eradicate poverty and transform Edo State to an economic power house by investing massively in agriculture, tourism, health and ICT among others.

Speaking on her manifesto recently, Oboh said: “I am about what would take Edo out of its sorry state. There is high inflation here and you cannot compare it with Lagos.

“Food is expensive here, and for a state that is blessed with arable land and the people are into farming, it is a big disgrace.

“The first point in my manifesto is to get rid of hunger because as a criminologist I know that there are a lot of reasons why people go into crime and hunger is one.

“So, reviving agriculture has become a necessity. I think we should be more advanced than what we are doing now in the agricultural sector. We should be looking at food packaging, preservation, and export.

“Through farming, we can also be looking at generating electricity with our waste products; we should be going green. We can also generate pharmaceutical by-products from agriculture.

“In Edo, these are things that we have and we can tap into the grants that we have to achieve these. If the grants are already tapped into, I will be asking, why have we not improved? With these grants available, we can get the experts to train our people.

“We are looking at an instant solution that will go into the long term. In the health sector, we can give all the health institutions space for us to have health tourism. We would introduce the health insurance scheme as well across communities.

“These are things I have surveyed and found feasible with the health insurance companies; no matter how small, everyone can afford it and the government will subsidise it.”

The only woman in the Edo governorship election also spoke about her plans for the vulnerable, women and youths.

In Mabel Oboh’s words: “We would also consider the physically-challenged and the aged; they should be looked after because they are not being paid at the moment. We should be looking at a superlative Edo State and this should start from now.

“I mean we should be able to eventually achieve a full welfare state that can cater to someone that is not employed. I found out that our system is just not right at all and that is why the likes of me that lived for years overseas think it can be replicated here because it is us (foreigners, including Nigerians) that make it work there.

“The Diasporas are the ones making the economy of the western world big. I say no, it is wrong, we can do it for our country.

“The aspect of road infrastructure that I will look into is the provision of lanes for disabled people. If you look at our roads, there are no lanes for them and I think this is unfair. I think the mindset was tilted towards embracing everyone that we find in society.

“The women and youth are also key stakeholders. There are a lot of strong women out there and we would encourage them to come into government.

“I believe in us assisting each other because God has already designed it that way. Women are supposed to be the pillar of any house and they can also be the pillar of a nation,” Mabel Oboh added.

A Nollywood actress, moviemaker, broadcaster, business mogul and philanthropist, Princess Mabel Oboh, penultimate week emerged the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the upcoming Edo governorship election alongside her running mate, Reuben Edokpayi, after she displaced Benjamin Akhigbe as the party’s flag bearer on July 13.

