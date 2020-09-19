Vanguard Logo

Edo 2020: Voters observe social distancing

On 11:52 am
Voters in Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit, Oredo Ward 4, Emokpae Model Primary School, Benin City, were seen observing physical distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that aside security check points provided at the centre of the community, residents moved around freely with their face masks.

Miss Esosa Igbinegin, a voter in Oredo Ward 1(unit 3), said that voters were observing the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Voting is going on well here and no issues at all.

“We are all on our face masks as directed,” she said.

Miss Ehi Osagie, another voter in Oredo Ward 1 (unit 3), said that security personnel were working hard to ensure a hitch-free election.

“Security teams are working well, voting is ongoing peacefully in this Ward,” she said.

Meanwhile, voters in Oredo Ward 12 with 6 units in Oba market were wearing face masks but not observing physical distancing.(NAN)

