Edo 2020: Uzodinma mobilises Igbos in Benin for APC

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma Saturday stormed Benin City where he mobilised the Igbo in Edo State urging them to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Uzodimma who was honoured by the Igbo Youth Union (IYU) and the Youth Wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze N’Igbo in Edo State, said Governor Obaseki’s tax policies are anti-Igbos, therefore Ndigbo in Edo State should vote for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the governor: “Obaseki and his PDP have been blackmailing the APC, alleging that we want to rig election. Meanwhile, that is exactly what he is planning. But, let me tell our Igbo people, go out there and vote for APC. We will protect the votes. We will stop Obaseki from rigging.

“We have many of our brothers and sisters who own businesses in Edo State, but those businesses are suffering today due to the inhuman policies of the PDP administration in Edo.

“As Igbos, we must be vigilant, so that people will not deceive you. PDP is coming today begging for your votes just because they need it now, but that is a deceit. This governor does not like the Igbos. They are only coming because of the votes and after that Obaseki will abandon you.

Chairman of the Igbo Youth Union, Obinna Anwatu, said that the presence of Governor Uzodimma in Edo State has heightened their determination to deliver APC in the forthcoming election, adding that the award given to the governor was in recognition of his developmental strides across the 27 LGAs in Imo State.

Immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole described Governor Uzodimma as a genuine party man, adding that his eight months reign so far as governor of Imo State has occasioned genuine progress in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

