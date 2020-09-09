Edo 2020: Oshiomhole threatened me, Dep Gov’s wife petitions police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Wife of Edo state deputy governor, Mrs Maryann Shaibu, has petitioned the State Commissioner of Police over an alleged threat to life by the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In the petition dated September 8 through her counsel, Idemudia Ilueminosen & Co and titled “Threat to Life”, Mrs Shaibu said Oshiomhole had threatened to deal with her after casting aspersions on her at a rally in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

According to the petition, “We are further informed by our client that the said Oshiomole did not only threaten to deal with her but he has also declared that he has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West with a view to carrying out the threat of dealing with her.

“It is on this note, that we passionately appeal to you on behalf of our client, to use your good office to investigate this incident.

“Investigation is also necessary with a view to bringing the said Comrade Adams Oshiomole and his cohorts to book to avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to our client especially as the Edo State gubernatorial election is by the corner; precisely on 19th of September, 2020.”

But in a swift reaction, Media Aide to Oshiomole, Victor Oshioke, dispelled the allegation saying the former governor is focused on marketing the governorship candidate of the APC and cannot, under any circumstances, be distracted by the “buzzing of baby mosquitoes Mrs Shaibu.”

He said “This petition is nothing but a futile attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians from the trending video of Maryann Shaibu threatening to flog women old enough to be her mother if they dare exercise their fundamental human rights to attend any event other than the one she organises,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

