Edo 2020: Oligbo drums support for Obaseki

By Tony Nwankwo

As Edo people file out tomorrow, Saturday, September 19, to vote their choice candidates in the governorship election in the state, Anambra born-politician, Amb. Vincent Oligbo, has thrown his weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oligbo, a chieftain of PDP and Anambra 2021 governorship front line aspirant, has reached out to Edo voters, including Ndigbo resident in Edo State, to return Obaseki to the Government House, for the continuity of development projects already embarked upon by the governor in his first tenure.

He emphasised that anything less than victory for Obaseki and PDP will spell doom for the state and her citizenry, as such occurrence will only succeed to decelerate development projects in Edo State and put the state on the path of retrogression.

He, therefore, appealed to the voters to come out en masse and give Obaseki and PDP their maximum and unflinching support with their votes.

Furthermore, Oligbo urged the voters to reject APC, a party well known for its administrative recklessness and failures.

The security expert-turned politician appealed to security agents deployed to work during the election to execute their duties without fear or favour, promote free and fair election, carry out their oversight functions of securing votes irrespective of their political affiliation, as well ensure security of all involved.

The Anambra State 2021 front runner also made a passionate appeal to independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to be an unbiased arbiter using her good offices to deliver free and fair election that will go a long way to strengthen and save democracy in the country.

