Edo 2020: Obaseki expecting Ize-Iyamu’s phone call ― Osagie

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu is set to concede defeat and congratulate the governor on his triumph in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, any moment from now.
Obaseki of the PDP polled a total of 307,955 votes while the APC candidate got 223,619 votes, in a contest that attracted the attention of millions of Nigerians and the international community.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.