Edo 2020: Obaseki expecting Ize-Iyamu’s phone call ― Osagie

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu is set to concede defeat and congratulate the governor on his triumph in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, any moment from now.

Obaseki of the PDP polled a total of 307,955 votes while the APC candidate got 223,619 votes, in a contest that attracted the attention of millions of Nigerians and the international community.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: