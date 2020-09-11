Edo 2020: Edo State Commissioner resigns, pledges support for Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By CHRIS AKHABUE

As Edo state governorship election draws nearer, Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Joseph Ikpea Wednesday resigned from the cabinet of the Edo State government and pledges support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In the letter dated September 9 and addressed to the governor, Ikpea cited reasons bordering on lack of trust, respect and interest for his resignation.He also attributed his inability to abandon the party (All Progressives Congress) he contributed so much to build and nurture in his council area and the state in general as one of the reasons why he is resigning from the Obaseki government.

He said: “Politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of these qualities on the part of the Governor till date, and I am also not sure of it even if there is tomorrow. “Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date. So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built.

Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role,” he stated.Ikpea, however, said he would always be available to provide support to the government whenever called upon to do so.

It would be recalled that Obaseki’s government had in recent weeks lost two other serving Commissioners who resigned their positions to support Ize-Iyamu. Speaking to the large crowd of APC supporters that came to welcome him in his home town in Ewatto Kingdom, Honourable Joseph Ikpea, one time local government council Chairman of the area, thanked his followers for the confidence reposed in him and for their unflinching loyalty and support over the years adding that he would always put their interest first above every other considerations.

He urged the people of Esan South East to vote massively for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming governorship election. The event attracted prominent politicians from the local government area amongst whom are Honourable Victor Eboigbe, Honourable Festfus Edughele, Hon. Victor Emuanhagbon and a host of others.

