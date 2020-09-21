Breaking News
Translate

EDO 2020: Bayelsa PDP hails Obaseki, Shaibu, over polls victory

On 4:05 pmIn Edo electionsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Okowa's aide commends S'South Govs over Obaseki's victory

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Solomon Agwanana, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Hon Philip Shuaibu, party leaders and members in Edo and the South-South over the party victory in last Saturday gubernatorial poll in Edo State.

Agwanana said the victory of Obaseki signified the triumph of the popular will over the dictatorial tendencies of godfathers who willfully impose unpopular candidates on the people.

ALSO READ: Edo poll: Ultimate power lies in electorate – Okei-Odumakin

The PDP Chairman who described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy said that he was certain that Obaseki would reward the Edo people with the sustained provision of democratic dividends in the state.

He said that a similar fate of rejection awaits the leaders of the APC in Bayelsa who imposed unpopular and unelectable senatorial candidates on the people of Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.

ALSO READ: Guber poll: Kwankwaso congratulates Obaseki, Edo people

“The APC leader in Bayelsa State willfully imposed a candidate from Ekeremor on Bayelsa West when an Ekeremor man already occupies the position for the House of Reps in the constituency in utter disregard of popular sentiments and wishes of the people,” he said.

According to him, the APC leaders had no regard for the desires and aspirations of the people because they bank on the federal might, soldiers, and a plan to compromise officials of the Independent National Election Commission to write results for victory in the election.

He calls on PDP leaders and members to get ready to defeat them decisively in all the polling units of the two senatorial districts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!