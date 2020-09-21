EDO 2020: Bayelsa PDP hails Obaseki, Shaibu, over polls victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Solomon Agwanana, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Hon Philip Shuaibu, party leaders and members in Edo and the South-South over the party victory in last Saturday gubernatorial poll in Edo State.

Agwanana said the victory of Obaseki signified the triumph of the popular will over the dictatorial tendencies of godfathers who willfully impose unpopular candidates on the people.

The PDP Chairman who described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy said that he was certain that Obaseki would reward the Edo people with the sustained provision of democratic dividends in the state.

He said that a similar fate of rejection awaits the leaders of the APC in Bayelsa who imposed unpopular and unelectable senatorial candidates on the people of Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.

“The APC leader in Bayelsa State willfully imposed a candidate from Ekeremor on Bayelsa West when an Ekeremor man already occupies the position for the House of Reps in the constituency in utter disregard of popular sentiments and wishes of the people,” he said.

According to him, the APC leaders had no regard for the desires and aspirations of the people because they bank on the federal might, soldiers, and a plan to compromise officials of the Independent National Election Commission to write results for victory in the election.

He calls on PDP leaders and members to get ready to defeat them decisively in all the polling units of the two senatorial districts.

Vanguard

