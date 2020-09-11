Vanguard Logo

[Edo 2020] APC to Obaseki: ‘Don’t run from debate’

On 7:35 am
Obaseki restates commitment to economic diversification, food security, others
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki, that he must not run away from Channels television gubernatorial debate, as he had shown a penchant for giving flimsy excuses for non-appearance in debates.

APC’s feelings were communicated in a statement by the Chairman of the Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki on Thursday, where he also promised that the people would be treated to erudite debate from the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He said: “Anyone that can prevail on Mr Governor to be present at the Channels debate should do so, so that he can rescue some of his chances of victory at the polls.

His absence from two debates already has put people on edge. Why is he shying away from answering questions if he knows that he has truly done enough to warrant re-election?”

