Edo 2020: APC, PDP clash over plot to buy PVCs

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State said it has uncovered plots by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the coming election presenting false voters and also allegedly buying Permanent Voters Card with huge sums of money.

Chairman of the Edo state APC Media Campaign Council Mr. John Mayaki in a statement said members of the PDP are planning to invade polling units with people with fake PVC and “they will work with some compromised staff of the commission (INEC) to give them fake accreditation – please let all relevant bodies and security agencies take note of this. We must all work together to checkmate this plan in order to avoid smooth rigging.”

“We also have reports from people within Edo that they have tried to mobilise to furnish their sinister desires.

They are already asking for people’s account details promising to credit them money two days to the elections.

They will train you, pay you and make you vote for them.”

Similarly, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Dr. Cecil Esekhaigbe, Thursday said “Under the guise of assisting intending voters with transportation, the governor has released the sum of ₦250m to the Edo Liaison Office, Abuja to induce voters living in Abuja and also buy the PVCs of those who will not be able to attend at ₦200,000 per PVC. In executing this ploy, the Abuja Liaison office has sent out notices to platforms of Edo Indigenes in Abuja, inviting them to come with their PVCs to the office from Friday 4th September to Friday 11th September 2020.”

But the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Chris Nehikhare said, “APC has turned into a one fake news per day party.

Nehikhare said, “This allegation is baseless. APC is obviously exploring this option since we busted their Hope

Uzodinma template. They are flying a kite and we will be vigilant to make sure their fake voters are not allowed into voting centres as they are the ones they want to use to cause trouble at the polling units.

“Their plans will fail. They cannot subvert the will of Edo people,” PDP scribe added.

