Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry announce birth of daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran and wife, Cherry Seaborn. PHOTO: Sky

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he wrote.

Sheeran, 29, and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn married last year. Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

At the end of 2019, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from work and social media after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.”

[Associated Press]

