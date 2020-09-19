Ebonyi Tragedy: We’re saddened, aggrieved by colossal loss of lives — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Sympathizes with State govt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ebonyi State over the motor accident on Akaeze-Ukwu River Friday night, in which several passengers were feared dead.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Saturday said, “We are saddened and aggrieved at this colossal loss of human lives.”

He said that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria were with the families of the victims of this accident.

The President commended the Ebonyi state government in spearheading the rescue and recovery efforts as well as the support it has received from the neighbouring state governments in that regard.

Vanguard

