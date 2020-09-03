Ebola kills victims faster than COVID-19 ― Former Health Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, who was the Minister of Health during the outbreak of the dreaded Ebola disease in Nigeria, has said while COVID-19 is a killer disease, Ebola possessed the potency to kill its victims faster.

Prof. Chukwu, however, warned Nigerians to comply with all the protocols laid down to curtail the deadly coronavirus disease, COVID-19, noting the disease is real.

He stated this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the launching of the political ideology, principle and policies of President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said many people are dying of COVID-19 complications in Nigeria.

Professor Chukwu who was a guest lecturer at the event, delivered a paper entitled, “Is affordable and health care possible in Nigeria.”

When asked to compare the handling of the curtailment of the Ebola disease that broke out under the Goodluck Jonathan Administration and the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently ravaging the world, he insisted that there was no basis for comparison.

According to him, “These are two different medical situations that do not take the same way to handle.

“When we dealt with Ebola, we were aware that it was far deadlier than most cases and the mode of infection was very fast.

“Ebola was a more dangerous killer disease and we did all we could do to curtail it before it could spread beyond control.

“Having said that, I want to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is another killer disease and people should not joke with their lives.

“Very many people are dying of COVID-19 in Nigeria, but you hear many people asking that they want to know who has been killed by it.

“I know many prominent people who have been killed by it, I have lost some close friends to the disease and I have even lost some family members to the disease.

“The best that Nigerians can do for themselves is to follow the rules as laid down by the Presidential task Force on COVID-19 and the Centre for Disease Control”, he advised.

Speaking earlier, the Director General Good Leadership Support Organization, the organizers of the event Ms Bridget Torbua Igbauke, urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its quest to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Ms Igbauke noted that the political ideology of Change Agenda and Next Level is on course and has translated to development and prosperity for all Nigerians.

According to her, “We must therefore say that your commitment and dedication is still needed and we urge all of you to double your effort to articulating your ethical-political ideology of your party to win more friends for our amiable President and the APC.

“You must also know that the challenges you faced in 2015 and 2019 general elections is different today, the times are different, the variables, permutation and combinations are different, COVId-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, a careful assessment of the road to 2023 would require different applications and strategies.”

She added that “The Good Leadership Support Organization will inform the general public about the political ideology, principles and policies of Mr President.

“I will inform the people about the development project and programs and a major project for national development; since most programmes designed and proposed by policymakers could be entirely new to the people at the grassroots.

“Whereas these are the people that supposed to be enlightened, educated and mobilized when the necessary support from the people is not forthcoming due to disconnect in communication, people lack the information needed to take action.

“The general consequences though far more damaging in real economic terms the development of the country suffers a great setback, each time a particular programme does not elicit the appropriate reaction.

“When a good part of the populace does not get properly informed about events and happenings in effect, bad attitudes and practices are not easily changed by the less than twenty elite who are privileged to be educated.”

