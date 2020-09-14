Dozen of 2,500-year-old untouched mummies discovered in Egypt

Kindly Share This Story:

At least 13 coffins believed to contain human mummies were unearthed from a well in Egypt where they had rested undisturbed for more than 2,500 years.

The trove of sarcophagi was uncovered last week during an excavation in the Saqqara necropolis, an ancient burial ground about 20 miles south of Cairo, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

“[It is] an indescribable feeling when you witness a new archaeological discovery,” said Khaled El-Enany, Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiques.

Authorities suspect the well-preserved wooden containers, some which still feature original detailed designs, had remained sealed since their burial.

ALSO READ: Oil moves higher as storm threatens US Gulf Coast

Archaeologists found the coffins stacked on top of each other in a burial shaft nearly 40 feet deep. More discoveries are expected at the site in the coming days.

Saqqara boasts several archaeological treasures and landmarks, including the Step Pyramid, believed to be the world’s oldest. Tombs there have been subject to looting and unsanctioned excavations over the years, making the new discovery even more remarkable.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: