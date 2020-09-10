Double celebration for Nagos Project Limited MD, Engr Osaro Odiase

Kindly Share This Story:

Former American President, John F Kennedy once said that “think of what you can do for your country and not what your country can do for you” this explains the founder and Managing Director, NAGOS PROJECT LIMITED, Engr Osaro Odiase whose Philanthropist gesture has been applauded by all and sundry. He always looks for opportunities to be of service to mankind and his immediate environment.

No wonder he was recognized and would be honoured today as JUSTICE OF PEACE in Edo State. Having been one of the key players in Oil and Gas engineering for over two decades with over 500 dedicated staff and three branches across the South-South. A man of peace, lover of God, humble yet firm, jovial but focus on his journey. His peaceful disposition is second to none in Niger Delta.

Golden fish they say has no hiding place, Engr Osaro Odiase positive character and ways of life were obvious to the people and government at all levels in Edo State that the judicial in Edo State today 10th September 2020 want to honour him with Justice of Peace (JP) which is called for a celebration.

It’s an honour well deserved for your peaceful disposition to issue of life as you believe that violence does not solve problem but the peaceful engagement of all parties does.

This does not remove the fact that another celebration on 12th September being your birthday so this year is special because it’s a double honor for you as your swearing-in ceremony as Justice of Peace precedes a day to your birthday. This is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvellous in our sight.

