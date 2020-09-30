Vanguard Logo

Developing: ASUU will suspend strike soon – Minister of Labour, Ngige

Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, Tuesday evening said that the ministries of Finance, Education, Labour and Employment and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation would meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to resolve issues affecting the education sector.

Disclosing this when he appeared on Channels Television, the former Anambra state governor said that ASUU would suspend strike soon.

His words: “The issue of ASUU will soon come to an end. Two reasons – ASUU have called the Federal Government, represented by Finance and the Accountant-General Office and their direct employers, the Ministry of Education to come for the test.

“We are ready to do that. After the Independence Day celebration, the four ministries and agencies involved will gather together with ASUU. We will look at the UTAS. If there are shortcomings with IPPIS as complained which UTAS have corrected. What’s wrong about it? It is software, we will look at it.

“Secondly, ASUU members have been collecting their money since COVID-19 came and I wrote a memo to Mr President that ASUU members are still Nigerians. Even the members, have families that they care for. By upper week, we are going to arrange for this demonstration.”

