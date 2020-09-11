Delta lifts suspension of payment of new minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has lifted the suspension of the new minimum wage for workers on grade level 07 to 17 in the State civil service, following the increment in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie in a statement, Friday, recalled that following the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the National economy and the consequent sharp drop in revenues accruing to all tiers of government, the State Government, after due consultations with the Organized Labour, carried out a downward review of the salaries of its workforce comprising political appointees and officers on Salary Grade Level 07 and above.

Ebie said: “The downward review which took effect from July 2020 was intended to last until December, 2020.

“However, due to the effects of the recent upward review of pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has directed the immediate restoration of salaries of the affected categories of workers and appointees.

“The State Government commends the understanding exhibited by the Organized Labour and the affected personnel. As we await the full reflation of the country’s economy, Deltans and other residents are implored to continue to lend support to Government’s efforts at confronting the current economic challenge.

“The Honourable Commissioner of Finance and the Accountant General have already been directed to ensure immediate implementation of this directive”.

