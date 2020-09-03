Delta LGA Election: youth group drums support for Agbroko

Kindly Share This Story:

A coalition of youth associations under the auspices Idjerhe Youths Political Vanguard (IYPV) yesterday drummed support for the Chairmanship ambition of a Comrade Irikefe Matthew Agbroko

Agbroko is a Chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

The group’s Convener Comr. choice Imirihre in Jesse Town described Irikefe Matthew Agbroko as a noble man who has empowered youths in Ethiope West.

Imirihre noted that, their support for Agbroko is as a result of his contribution toward the development of youths in Ethiope West.

“We have analyzed Aspirants contesting for the Chairmanship position in Ethiope west and we have decided to support Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko.

Our support for Agbroko is for the interest of everyone living in Ethiope West.

Over the years Agbroko has differentiated himself from others by empowering the youths

He has supported our women in the agricultural sector and have sponsored alots of our youths through Education. “

Imirihre also described Agbroko as a youth friendly Aspirant noting that the group will not turn their back on him.

