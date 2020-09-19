Deliberate election manipulation ongoing in Obaseki’s stronghold, aide raises alarm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie, has said that “there is deliberate election manipulation in areas where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki is popular.”

According to him: “Suddenly card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular. Voters are being disenfranchised and we are constrained to say that this is sabotage.

“Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the Governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

