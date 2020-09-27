Dangote on Elumelu: He’s giving voice of hope to millions of youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of Dangote Industries Ltd, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has congratulated the Chairman of United Bank of Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu, on his emergence on the list of Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People of 2020, describing him as “giving a voice of hope to millions of youths across Africa”.

In a letter, dated September 22, 2020, Dangote wrote: “A mere handshake says a lot about Tony Elumelu. His gritty grip underlines his charming, tenacious personality: a man who hardly backs down from any challenge. The same engaging qualities have propelled him from a modest beginning in Nigeria to becoming chair of the United Bank of Africa, and one of the most innovative and ambitious business leaders of his generation.

“He is a leading proponent of ‘Africapitalism,’ a belief that Africa’s private sector can and must play a leading role in the continent’s development through long-term investments, as well as entrepreneurship and regional connectivity.

“After deepening the financial market in Africa, he has found an equally important niche: giving a voice of hope to millions of youths across Africa. Tony has harnessed Africa’s youth bulge to catalyze development and protect the future, committing to investing $5,000 each in 1,000 young entrepreneurs per year across 54 countries in Africa. Having come so far, Tony still forges on, striking a fine balance between personal satisfaction and societal impact”.

