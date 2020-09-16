Cybersecurity: Cybersafe, UK target 1500 SMEs, 4500 employees with start-up grants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Non-governmental organization in the information security domain, CyberSafe Foundation, has unveiled plans to equip digitally vulnerable groups and 1500 SMEs with the knowledge and skills required to identify, protect, detect, defend and respond to COVID-19 instigated cyber threats, enabling a safe digital community.

The foundation which said is on a mission to facilitate pockets of changes that ensure a safer internet for everyone with digital access and resident in Nigeria has secured funding from the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme.

In addition, it has secured support from KnowBe4 Africa, CyberSecurity Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, and other experts to ensure the programme tagged: ‘Safe Digital Community during COVID-19’ project is achieved.

The Founder and Executive Director of the NGO, Confidence Staveley said that COVID-19 global pandemic has created an atmosphere of chaos, confusion and fear, a perfect backdrop for malicious actors to carry out a range of attack types.

She noted: “A particularly vulnerable group is the small and medium size businesses, many of whom do not have technology, people, or processes in place to detect or defend against cyberattacks. This project will provide the much-needed free upskilling training for employees of beneficiary SMEs by cybersecurity experts.”

Staveley also disclosed that the volunteer faculty team consists of highly experienced and exceptional cybersecurity leaders based in Nigeria, United Kingdom, Canada, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Cayman Islands and South Africa.

She stated that the beneficiary SMEs will cut across all parts of Nigeria and business sectors, including underserved communities in the northern part of the country and healthcare organizations.

“Learning will be delivered online as a combination of bi-weekly live training sessions and self-paced learning materials consumed via our learning management system,” she added.

