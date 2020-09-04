Vanguard Logo

Customs rakes N2b as Internally Generated Revenue in August

On 4:28 amIn Newsby
By Bashir Bello

The Nigeria Customs Service Kano/Jigawa Command on Thursday says it has generated the sum of over N2billion as Internally Generated Revenue for the month of August.

The Comptroller, Nasir Ahmad who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen said the IGR was the highest of its kind recorded in the command.

Ahmad attributed the success attained to the commitment, resolute and doggedness of his men and officers in the command.

The Custom lamented the non-cooperation of some persons and traditional leaders in the border communities whom he said to harbour the smugglers.

According to him, “The main challenges we face is that some traditional leaders at the border communities are supporting their children who are into smuggling and despite all that, we do they will go back to it,” Nasir stated.

