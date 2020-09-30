COVID-19 scare: Sanwo-Olu cancels independence day parade in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…Opts for low key celebration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has cancelled the earlier planned public parade and other activities to mark Nigeria’s 60 Independence Day Anniversary on October 1, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu, announced the cancellation in a statement on Wednesday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the statement, “Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

“He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged residents not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

“The residents are to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.”

Recall that several activities, including boat fanfare, entertainment shows among others have earlier been lined up by various ministries to mark the day which comes up Thursday, October 1.

Vanguard News Nigeria

